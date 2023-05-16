Nepali couple dances energetically to Bole Chudiyan, netizens say they beat SRK & Kajol

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Nepali couple man woman dances to Bole Chudiyan

Trending News: Dance reels have become a popular trend on social media platforms, allowing people to showcase their talent and creativity through captivating dance performances. These short videos often go viral, captivating viewers with their impressive moves and infectious energy. One such dance reel, featuring a Nepali couple, has recently taken the internet by storm.

The viral video that has caught the attention of millions on Instagram stars a delightful Nepali couple, dancing joyfully to the iconic song Bole Chudiyan from the movie Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (K3G), originally performed by the renowned Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol. The couple's energetic dance steps are truly captivating and even adorable.

Shared by the Instagram page @artistic_nepal_, this video has garnered over 6.2 million views and 515k likes. In the reel, the Nepali man and woman can be seen gracefully grooving to the beats, perfectly synchronizing their movements. The onlookers in the video cheer and applaud the couple for their adorable performance, adding to the overall energy and excitement.

Watch the viral video here:

Thoroughly entertained netizens were quick to shower the couple with praise. Some even drew comparisons between this talented duo and the iconic on-screen pair SRK and Kajol. One comment reads, "Who hasn't watched this video more than once?" Another expresses admiration for the woman's carefree attitude, stating, "She's just enjoying her dance without worrying about anyone else." One user encapsulated the overall sentiment by writing, "No matter what, it was fun; it was worth it."

