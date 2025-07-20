NEET aspirant pens emotional letter after two failed attempts, sparks online solidarity A young student wrote an emotional note, emphasising his struggles while preparing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET). His handwritten note has gone viral on social media, garnering support from online users who shared their own struggles.

New Delhi:

A 21-year-old NEET aspirant wrote an emotional handwritten letter after failing the exam twice. The note, shared on social media by a Reddit user @underskore69, has since gone viral. It highlights the students' mental health struggles following two unsuccessful attempts at the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET). The emotional post is receiving widespread online support, with many users opening up about their own struggles and offering words of encouragement. The original post was captioned, "I started crying after writing the last line. (Declining mental health)"

In the letter, the student shared his two-year-long struggles and wrote that he never wanted to pursue the BPharma course after clearing 12th, he ended up doing so.

The letter reads, ''21 and feeling like a failure. Passed 12th, failed NEET twice because of my ignorance in college. I'm doing BPharma, a course I never thought I'd do if you asked me just a year ago. I'm preparing for NEET again, but I don't have that interest or spark anymore—the one that used to motivate me to work harder to become a doctor. Maybe it's because of these repeated failures.

"Failure in cracking NEET, failure in getting my dream profession, failure in earning respect. Day by day, living at home is getting harder for me. To my parents, I'm just a failure and an unemployed person."

The post ends with a question: "Can I do something about this, or will time just heal?"

Internet rallies in support

Many users responded with empathy and shared their own stories of failure, perseverance, and eventual success. One user wrote, ''I understand you as I also faced this during my 12th preparating for JEE and boards at same time, then not clearing JEE, AIEEE and PET and settling with a average private college for engineering. Most of friends got job and I was jboless. I too thought what you are thinking right now. But after engineering I overcome my weakness, subjects etc and pursued MTech. After Mtech from good university again jobless and taught in private college for 10000/- at age of 27. Again worked hard and applied for PHD, completed in 3 years and then Covid 19 hit. Again back to square 1 at age of 30 jobless. Applied for jobs but got internship worth 15000 after so much hardwork and being a PHd holder. But now doing job and current ctc is 40LPA. So my friend life has several phases and you just have to pass them and work hard. Hardwork always pays''.

''Fall seven time, stand up eight. Chin up man. We all fails at some point of life.it is a sign of growing don’t think much about it. Keep on learning man. You ll be fine. Its a part of life'', another user added.

''You’re just 21! Stop being so hard on yourself!'', a third user commented.

Disclaimer: This information has been provided by a third party. India TV does not vouch for the authenticity of the claims made.