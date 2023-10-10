Navratri celebration: 3-kg turban depicting Ram temple, PM Modi, Chandrayaan-3 draws praises | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : ANI 3-kg Navratri special turban

Navratri celebration: As India's one of the biggest festivals - Navratri - is approaching, people specially in the western part of the country resorted to preparation for the celebrations in a grand way. Navratri organisers started working to give the best and unique theme to their dance events.

In Gujarat's Gandhinagar, a man made a unique turban that displays 'Ram Rajya', 'Ram temple', 'Chandrayaan-3 success' and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

His 3 kg turban is adorned with a miniature of Ayodhya's Ram temple, a tiny idol of PM Modi with the line 'fir ek bar Modi sarkar (Modi government once again), two peacock toys, a miniature of Chandrayaan-3 and two toys - man and woman in 'dandiya costume'.

Navratri, an annual 10-day Hindu festival, will be celebrated from October 15 to October 24 this year. During these ten days, people participate in Dandiya and Garba dance at Navrati events being organised across the country. Organisers in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Delhi-NCR hold big events to celebrate the festival.

