VIDEO: Deity at Sri Kanyaka Parameswari Temple decked up with gold, currency in Visakhapatnam

Image Source : VIDEO SCREENGRAB Deity at Sri Kanyaka Parameswari Temple decked up with gold, currency.

Navratri 2024: The deity at the famous Sri Kanyaka Parameswari Temple in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam was decorated with a currency of Rs 4 crore. On the occasion of Navratri, at least 6 kg gold and 10 kg silver were used in the decoration of the temple.

The eighth day of the Navratri festival is dedicated to the eighth form of Maa Durga- Maa Mahagauri, a symbol of purity, serenity and tranquillity. The festival of Navratri honours the defeat of the demon Mahishasura and the triumph of good over evil. The 10th day of Sharad Navratri is celebrated as Dussehra or Vijaya Dashami.

The 9-day-long festival of Shardiya Navratri is intended for worshipping Maa Durga and her nine avatars, known as Navdurga. Navratri means 'nine nights' in Sanskrit. Hindus observe a total of four Navratris throughout the year.

From Ashwin Shukla Paksha's Navami until the Pratipada, Shardiya Navratri is observed. While it is celebrated with great fanfare across the nation, distinct traditions are more commonly practised in different states.

In Gujarat, people perform 'Garba' on the occasion of Navratri and celebrate the festival with enthusiasm and zeal. People dance with full enthusiasm to the traditional tunes of Garba, which honours Goddess Durga during the Navratri festival.

Meanwhile, in various parts of the country, Ram Leela is performed during the Navratri festival. The burning of King Ravana's effigies marks the conclusion on Vijayadashami.