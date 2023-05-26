Naughty monkey snatches man's glasses, woman gets them back using genius trick. Watch

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Naughty monkey snatches man's glasses

Trending News: The internet is full of videos that showcase the cleverness of animals. Today, we have a video featuring a monkey that didn't quite live up to its reputation for intelligence. In this viral video, a man is seen walking up a set of stairs, wearing a pair of glasses. Seemingly out of nowhere, a mischievous monkey quickly grabs the man's glasses and scampers off to a corner of the stairs. Curious about its newly acquired possession, the monkey tries to figure out what to do with the glasses.

However, just as the monkey is engrossed in its exploration, a woman enters the scene from the sideline. She comes bearing a gift in the form of some delicious fruits for the monkey. The monkey's attention swiftly shifts from the glasses to the enticing fruits offered by the woman. In a matter of seconds, taking advantage of the monkey's distraction, the woman seizes the opportunity and retrieves the stolen glasses. With the glasses safely back in her possession, she returns them to the relieved man.

Since being posted on Instagram, this video has gained immense popularity, with over 2 million views, 1.2 million likes and a plethora of reactions. Many viewers have praised the woman's cleverness in handling the situation with finesse. "She made a trade lol," a user commented. "This women is so smart," another user wrote. "That lady definitely has experience with toddlers," a third added. "This is Business, This is Deal," a fourth remarked. On the other hand, some viewers couldn't help but feel a tinge of sympathy for the monkey, as it got distracted by the delicious fruits and completely forgot about the glasses it had stolen.

Watch the viral video here:

