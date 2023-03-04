NASA astronaut captures breathtaking show of Northern Lights from ISS

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@ASTRO_JOSH NASA astronaut captures beautiful view of aurora borealis from ISS

Trending News: The northern lights, or auroras, have been captivating people all over the world as they put on a dazzling display in the night sky. While many people flock to different locations on Earth to catch the best view, one lucky astronaut had the most exclusive show of all. NASA astronaut Josh Cassada captured a stunning photo of the aurora borealis from the International Space Station (ISS), located approximately 250 miles (400 kilometers) above Earth.

Cassada has been living on the ISS since last October with fellow astronauts Nicole Mann, Koichi Wakata, and Anna Kikina. The photo he shared on Twitter was met with amazement and admiration from people all over the world. His post has gone viral with over 32k likes and 5,000 retweets.

Take a look at the viral picture of aurora borealis here:

Auroras occur when charged solar particles collide with molecules in the Earth's atmosphere, creating a mesmerizing light show. This particular display was caused by a powerful solar wind that blew from the sun and increased the intensity of the auroral fire. A hole in the sun's corona allowed huge clouds of solar plasma to speed into space by coronal mass ejections, which slammed into Earth's atmosphere.

Traditionally, quaint towns in Norway, Finland, and Sweden offer the best view of the aurora borealis. However, this time, people in the UK were treated to a spectacular show. The northern lights were visible from Scotland, northern Wales, Ireland, southern England, and even the iconic Stonehenge monument.

The northern lights are a breathtaking natural phenomenon that never fail to mesmerize those lucky enough to witness them. Whether from the ground or from space, they are truly a sight to behold.

Read More Trending News