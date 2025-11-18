Narayan Murthy sparks fresh storm with 70-hour work call, cites China's 9-9-6 culture despite its ban Narayana Murthy has once again stirred a nationwide debate by endorsing 70 to 72 hour workweeks for young Indians and citing China's 9-9-6 culture as a model of ambition. He argued that hard work is the only path to national progress and suggested that India is at a decisive economic moment.

New Delhi:

Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy has once again triggered a nationwide conversation on work culture by restating his belief that young Indians must commit to 70 to 72 working hours a week if India aims to accelerate its economic growth. Speaking to Republic TV, Murthy drew parallels with China's once-famous 9-9-6 culture, a routine where employees work from 9 am to 9 pm for six days a week. He suggested that China's intense work ethic played a key role in its rapid rise, although critics quickly highlighted that the 9-9-6 system has been declared illegal in China.

'First we should all get a life'

Murthy's remarks came in response to a question by the journalist Arnab Goswami, who asked whether the younger generation's emphasis on work-life balance was justified. Murthy replied with a striking comment: "First we should all get a life, then we should worry about work-life balance." He added that his stance is shaped not by assumptions but by decades of observing work patterns across countries, industries and political systems.

Hard work, not shortcuts, leads to success: Murthy

The Infosys founder reiterated that no society has progressed without long hours of dedication. "No individual, no community, no country has ever come up without hard work," he said, noting that this applies universally, from scientists to top athletes. Murthy even claimed that the Prime Minister works close to 100 hours a week, calling it an example of leadership and discipline for the youth to follow.

Why he pointed to China again?

During the interaction, Murthy elaborated on observations made by teams from his investment firm, Catamaran, who travelled across Chinese cities to study real workplace behaviour. According to him, the essence of the 9-9-6 culture still remains. "9 am to 9 pm, 6 days a week. And that is 72 hours a week, friends," he said, presenting it as a benchmark for consistent effort.

India at a crucial economic turning point

Murthy argued that India is standing at a vital economic stage and this is not the time to slow down. He warned that if India fails to become a 10 trillion dollar economy in the coming years, responsibility would rest on today's leaders for not encouraging the youth to embrace hard work. According to him, long working hours are not exploitation but a demand of the times, driven by aspiration and competitiveness.

