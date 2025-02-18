Man dresses up as Chhatrapati Maharaj rides horse to watch Vickey Kaushal's Chhaava | Watch viral video A video of Vicky Kaushal's fan riding a horse into a Nagpur theatre to watch Chhaava has gone viral on social media. Watch his viral video here.

Recently, Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna’s film Chhaava has emerged as a hit at the box office, with fans praising the efforts put into this project. One fan took the excitement to another level by arriving at a theatre in Nagpur on a real horse. He didn’t just arrive; he made a grand entrance while riding the horse. Yes, you read that right!

Recently, a video of Vicky Kaushal's fan became a social media sensation. The clip shows a fan dressed as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, making a grand entry into the theatre to the beats of dhol during the screening of Chhaava, shouting slogans of 'Har Har Mahadev' and 'Jai Bhavani'. As the video continues, he dismounts while other moviegoers film him on their phones. The video was captured on February 14. Many are wondering how a horse was allowed to enter the theatre, suggesting that it might be a publicity stunt orchestrated by the filmmakers themselves.

Watch Viral Video

In another video that is going viral on social media, he is seen sitting on a horse while the movie credits roll in the background.

Another Viral Video of fan

''Was there a special ‘royal entry’ ticket? Or did he simply ride in with a ‘Chhatrapati’ pass, leaving the rest of us on foot?'' one user humorously commented. ''They don't allow small chocolates, and here they’ve allowed a horse. Nice.'' another user remarked.

Chhava Box Office Collection

The historical epic Chhava has received an impressive collection at the box office. According to Industry tracker Sacnilk, the movie earned Rs 31 crore on the first day. On the second day, the collection rose to Rs 37 crore, marking a 19.35 per cent increase. On the third day, its collection rose to Rs 48.5 crore, marking a 31.08 per cent increase at box office. On the fourth day, Chhaava earned around 24.00 Crore India net on its fourth day for all languages.