Nagaland Minister Temjen Imna Along wishes people on World Sleep Day with hilarious tweet

Trending News: Temjen Imna Along, the president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Nagaland, won the recent Nagaland Assembly elections. Along is known for his witty and unconventional social media posts, where he frequently shares about his love for food and even jokes about his weight and marital status. He also serves as the Minister for Higher Education & Tribal Affairs in Nagaland.

On the occasion of World Sleep Day, Along took to Twitter to share a picture with a humorous caption. The picture showed Along sitting in a room where several individuals were dozing off on their chairs. The image aimed to draw attention to the lengthy seminars and discussions where attendees often fell asleep due to the boredom of the topic. In his caption, Along wished his followers a happy World Sleep Day and wrote about appreciating people with small eyes who remind us that being awake 24/7 isn't always a choice.

Take a look at the tweet below:

The amusing post received over 4,300 likes, with many users appreciating the humility and sense of humor of the state minister. "So much Happy World Sleep Day to you, Too, Neta Ji!," a user commented. Another user wrote, "Sir, you are SPORT. Really, it takes all the humility in the world to laugh at ourselves. Bless us with more leaders like you."

Temjen Imna Along regularly shares updates about his personal life, his own advice, and the grandeur of his state on his social media platforms, which has made him popular among his followers.

World Sleep Day is an annual event that takes place on the Friday before the vernal equinox. The day aims to raise awareness about the importance of sleep and its impact on health, as well as to address the various issues related to sleep, such as sleep disorders and the importance of getting enough rest. It is celebrated worldwide and is an initiative of the World Sleep Society.

