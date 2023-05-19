Nagaland minister shares clip of boy protecting mom’s shop amid storm with emotional message. Watch

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Little boy protecting mom’s shop amid storm

Trending News: Temjen Imna Along, a well-known minister in Nagaland, has gained a reputation for his humorous and entertaining social media content. His witty posts never fail to bring a smile to people's faces. However, on May 18, something different caught the attention of his followers. The Minister of Tourism and Higher Education shared a viral video featuring a young boy bravely protecting his shop from a heavy storm. Along with the video, he shared an inspiring message that resonated with many.

In a tweet, Temjen Imna Along posted the video that quickly grabbed people's attention. The footage showcased a small boy assisting his mother during a storm. Determined to safeguard their shop from the violent winds, the boy went above and beyond. He even rushed to retrieve a fallen chair, showing a level of responsibility beyond his tender years. Witnessing this remarkable display of maturity in such a young child deeply moved Imna Along.

The caption accompanying the video, loosely translated to English, carried a profound message: "Circumstances teach responsibilities before age." This simple yet impactful statement struck a chord with Twitter users, resonating with their own experiences and beliefs about the power of life's circumstances. Netizens swiftly expressed their agreement with Temjen Imna Along's sentiments, flooding the comments section with their thoughts. One user wrote, "Lovely share, Mr. Temjen," while another commented, "Well said. How sweet and wise that kid is. God bless him." "Every lower middle class guy can relate," a third added. The video had successfully touched the hearts of many, evoking admiration for the young boy's resilience and maturity.

Watch the viral video here:

Temjen Imna Along, the president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Nagaland, recently emerged victorious in the Nagaland Assembly elections. Aside from his political career, he is renowned for his unconventional and lighthearted social media posts. Imna Along often shares about his love for food, jokes about his weight and marital status, and provides updates on his personal life. His engaging and relatable online presence has garnered him a significant following.

