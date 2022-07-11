Nagaland minister invites netizens to 'join singles movement' on World Population Day

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@ALONGIMNA Nagaland minister Temjen Imna Along

Nagaland Minister Temjen Imna Along has frequently sent the internet ROFL-ing with his clever sense of humour. Earlier, he had been in the news after his video telling the benefits of having small eyes went viral. Now, he has once again grabbed the eyeballs of the Twitterati after he urged Twitterverse to 'join singles movement' on the occasion of World Population Day.' In an interesting post, he asked netizens to make 'informed choices' or stay single like him.

He tweeted, "On the occasion of #WorldPopulationDay, let us be sensible towards the issues of population growth and inculcate informed choices on child bearing." He added, "Or #StaySingle like me and together we can contribute towards a sustainable future. Come join the singles movement today."

On Sunday, Temjen Imna Along ruled Twitter yet again when he reacted to Google's query about his wife. He won the internet with his witty remark, sharing a picture of the most asked questions on Google about him.

Temjen Imna Along in the post showed all the related queries that pop up in Google when one types his name. Among them were "Temjen Imna Along twitter", "Temjen Imna Along age" and "Temjen Imna Along viral video". However, what caught his attention was, "Temjen Imna Along wife". Reacting to the same, the Nagaland Minister tagged Google and wrote, "Ayalee, @Google search excites me. I am still looking for her!"

Earlier, Temjen Imna Along had taken a funny dig at the popular stereotype that the northeast people have small eyes. In a video, he said, "Because of smaller eyes we don't get much dirt inside the eyes. And we can easily sleep when some long programme is going on."

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma shared the video on his Twitter handle and wrote, "My brother @AlongImna is in full form." Responding to the same, Temjen said, "Thanks for making the voice of the people of the northeast to all."

The Nagaland Minister definitely knows how to tickle the funnybone!

