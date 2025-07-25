Muslim man's 'Bhole Baba Assalam Walekum' song takes internet by storm; check viral video The song also gives a message of unity through the captivating video. While entering the temple to offer water, the Muslim man is stopped by a policeman, who says that it was a temple and the Muslim man could not enter. The Kanwariya then steps in and ensures his entry into the temple.

New Delhi:

Several devotional songs on Lord Shiva are getting fervidly viral across social media platforms in the holy month of Sawan. In the streak, a Bhajan sung by a Muslim singer hailing Mahadev is becoming the centre of attraction. The song has garnered more than 4 lakh views in just two weeks.

The song begins with a Muslim man Rehman offering water to a group of Kanwariyas. Seeing his devotion, the man Kanwariya asks him to accompany him to Deoghar to offer holy water to Lord Shiva. The Muslim man initially refuses, asserting that the Kanwariyas might face problems due to this. However, upon being requested again, the man complies with his request and begins walking with him. The Kanwariya then asks him to sing a song for Lord Shiva. After this, the singer named 'Alam Raj' starts singing his song 'Bhole Baba Assalam Walekum'.

Netizens hail Hindu-Muslim brotherhood

The song also gives a message of unity through the captivating video. While entering the temple to offer water, the Muslim man is stopped by a policeman, who says that it was a temple and the Muslim man could not enter. The Hindu Kanwariya then steps in and ensures his entry into the temple, saying that he had also visited a shrine and offered a cloth and now the Muslim man was accompanying him to offer water to Lord Shiva.

Netizens have been ardently sharing the song on their social media while hailing the message of Hindu-Muslim brotherhood conveyed through the song. Some people are also making videos of it while lip-syncing.

We are humans first, says singer Alam Raj

Speaking to the media, the singer, Alam Raj, said he has not sung the song to generate money. Raj said some people have problems due to the word 'Assalam Walekum' in his song but he believes in preaching every religion. "We are not Hindus and Muslims but humans. Humanity is my religion. People come here and become Hindus and Muslims. God has created everyone as humans. We live together with people of all religions," he said.

Raj further added, "I go to Gurudwara, Church, Mosque and Temple, everywhere. The song I have sung right now has only one word 'Assalam Walekum' and people have a problem with it. When I talk about connecting religion and caste, people get irritated.