Muslim couple in Kerala remarries after 29 years for daughters' sake; stirs a storm on the internet

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@VISHALTAYWADE7 Muslim couple in Kerala gets remarried on International Women's Day for daughters' financial security

While we have seen many otherworldly things happening, on March 8 on the occasion of International Women's Day, a unique 'marriage' was seen in Kerala's Kasargod district where a couple married for nearly 29 years solemnized their union again for sake of their three daughters. This time, they took the vows under the Special Marriage Act to ensure their daughters' financial security -- a move that has received both criticism and approval on social media.

C. Shukkur, an eminent lawyer from Kasargod, married Dr Sheena in October 1994 and their wedding was conducted by Indian Union Muslim League's supreme leader Panakkad Syed Hyder Ali Shihab Thangal. However, the marriage was under the Sharia law and according to the Muslim Personal Law, daughters get only two-thirds of the share of their father's property, with the rest going to his brothers.

The couple, in order to ensure that their hard-earned property should go to their children only, married again under the Special Marriage Act which states that the succession to the property of any person solemnised under it will be governed by the Indian Succession Act.

However, a prominent Sunni higher education institute in Kerala opined that the couple's decision was an attempt to disrespect Muslim personal laws and Islam. It said that the remarriage was a "drama" and an indication of "narrow minded thinking" that Shukkur's brothers should not get the one-third share of his property after his death.

While the institute was of the view that every believer would strongly oppose the couple's decision, Shukkur reacted to it on his Facebook page by saying that the educational institution would be responsible for any physical attack he faces from those who misinterpret the word "oppose". He also said that his decision was not aimed at disrespecting any religious beliefs or breaking the morale of believers and therefore, there was no need for any "strong opposition". He also hoped that the law enforcers, police, were paying attention to such statements.

Meanwhile, congratulations poured in on social media in support of the couple's decision with popular Indian film sound designer Resul Pookutty terming the move as an "eye opener" for every liberal Muslim in this country. "Today the step he has taken is an eye opener to every liberal Muslim in this country.

I couldn’t be there with him for his “second marriage” but I’m there with him in spirit and the courageous stand he has taken.

All the best to you and your “newly wedded wife” and the family that comes along with it," Pookutty said in a Facebook post. Those supporting the couple's move also slammed the institute's statement.

The institute, in its statement, also alleged that the Shukkurs were using religion for their own gains and this would not sway the actual believers. It further said that if the lawyer wanted to leave all his wealth and property to his daughters, why not distribute it during his lifetime.

Meanwhile, Advocate and actor C Shukkur's wife Sheena is a former Pro-Vice Chancellor of the Kottayam-headquartered Mahatma Gandhi University. C Shukkur is known for his role as a lawyer in the Kunchacko Boban starrer 'Nna Thaan Case Kodu' (Sue me then).

(With IANS and PTI inputs)

Read More Trending News