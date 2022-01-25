Mumbai winters are legit, say netizens as memes take over after temperature drops in Maharashtra city

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/UMANNGKARIA,IAMANDY1987 Mumbai Winters memes flood internet

After a western disturbance and cyclonic circulation over Rajasthan brought unseasonal rains Mumbai had a thick layer of haze settled over it. It brought day time temperatures to as low as 23-24 degrees Celsius, which is the lowest maximum temperature in the last 10 years or maybe more, for the month of January, the weather department reported. As the mercury dropped and Mumbaikars faced the brunt of.. err.. the cold weather, memes flooded the Internet.

While North India continues to record temperatures in minus degrees at multiple locations, netizens refused to believe that it is cold in the Maharashtra state. What followed was Mumbaikars trying to convince one and all that Mumbai winters are a legit thing. "Don't come at me saying 'Mumbai ki thand bhi thand hoti hai kya'. When you're used to the temperature not dropping below 28, THAND LAGTI HAI (sic)," tweeted a user. Everyone talking about #mumbaiwinter on tweeter just in 16° Meanwhile North Indian who are facing 3° but no one talk about them (sic)," wrote another. "People from out of Mumbai need to understand that a 17 degree temperature in Mumbai is equivalent to a snowfall for Mumbaikars !! (sic)"

Sample some of these tweets: