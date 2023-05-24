Mumbai Police band's rendition of Bella Ciao from Money Heist amazes Internet. Watch

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Mumbai Police band perform Bella Ciao

Trending News: The Mumbai Police is known for its active presence on social media, entertaining the internet with memes and clever responses to everyday questions. Recently, they delighted their online followers with a viral video showcasing the musical talents of the Khaki studio. In the video, members of the police band, dressed in their khaki uniforms, mesmerized viewers as they performed the iconic composition of ‘Bella Ciao’.

With saxophones, trumpets, conga drums, and various other instruments, the band members skillfully played the renowned tune, capturing the attention of music enthusiasts and fans of the police force alike. The clip, shared on the Mumbai Police's Twitter handle, came with an invitation for the citizens of Mumbai to enjoy the performance on specific dates in May and June 2023.

Since its release, the video has gained significant traction on Twitter, garnering 59k views, 730 likes and attracting numerous comments from impressed netizens. One commenter expressed their admiration, saying, "Outstanding performance by team Mumbai Police. Hearty congratulations to all of you for the remarkable performance." Another commenter stated, "Since it's on the internet, the entire India is enjoying the performance." A third user simply praised the band's talent, writing, "Marvelous talent!"

Watch the viral video here:

Even though it has been some time since the final season of the popular series ‘Money Heist’ aired, ‘Bella Ciao’ continues to captivate audiences worldwide. Its inclusion in the show contributed to its global popularity, prompting numerous individuals to create their own versions and share them on various social media platforms.

‘Bella Ciao’ is a traditional Italian folk song with a rich history. Originating in the late 19th century, it served as a protest anthem for women workers in paddy fields, known as mondina, to express their hardships. During the Second World War, the song was modified and adopted by the anti-fascist Partisan movement in Italy.

In addition to ‘Bella Ciao,’ the Mumbai police band, under the Khaki Studio initiative launched in 2022, has also performed the James Bond theme music and a rendition of A.R. Rahman's ‘Jai Ho’ from the movie Slumdog Millionaire, among many other songs.

