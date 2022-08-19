Mumbai Police band aces the tunes of 'Mach Gaya Shor' on Janmashtami | Watch viral video

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/MUMBAIPOLICE Mumbai Police band aces the tunes of 'Mach Gaya Shor'

The Mumbai Police Department is regarded as one of the most powerful and well-respected authorities in our nation. Aside from upholding the law in the city, the Mumbai Police Force is well-known for its outstanding band, Khaki Studio. They have time and again surprised netizens with popular tracks on their band. Now, the troop is back with a special song on the occasion of Janmashtami.

Recently, Mumbai Police took to their Twitter handle and shared a video which went viral in no time. Sharing the post, they wrote, ‘’#KhakiStudio Unstoppable!

An impromptu ‘Mach Gaya Shor’ of @SrBachchan on #KrishnaJanmashtami2022 celebrating in Mumbai Police Khaki Studio. #MumbaiPoliceBand #Gokulashtami’’. The video showed the band performing the song Mach Gaya Shor Sari Nagri Re from the film Khud-Daar to celebrate Krishna Janmashtami. The band members could be seen playing the trumpet, flute, and other instruments while sitting on chairs in the clip, which was synced to the tune of a popular Hindi song.

The song Mach Gaya Shor starred Amitabh Bachchan and Parveen Babi in the film Khud Daar. The track was sung by legendary vocalists Kishore Kumar and Lata Mangeshkar. The song was a huge sensation when the film was released, and it continues to mesmerise listeners.

Netizens reaction

The Mumbai Police Department never fails to entertain netizens with their amusing tweets, which have gone viral on numerous occasions and this time they surprised netizens with their special performance. As soon as the clip was uploaded on Twitter, netizens flocked to the comment section to applaud them for their outstanding performance. One user wrote, ‘superbly done’. Another user commented, ‘Wow soo sweet love this flute’. A third user commented, ‘’जबरदस्त’’ (Tremendous).

Interestingly, this is not the first time the band has astounded everyone with their talent. Previously, the Khaki studio band performed Srivalli song from Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rise. The video received a tonne of appreciation and quickly went viral on social media.

