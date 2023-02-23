Viral Video: Mumbai influencer enjoys meal at Taj Hotel but pays bill in coins, netizens react

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@SIDIOUSLY_ Mumbai influencer pays bill in coins at Taj Hotel

Trending News: Siddhesh Lokare, a popular influencer from Mumbai, recently conducted a social experiment at the prestigious Taj Hotels in Mumbai. He dined at the luxury restaurant and paid his bill with sacks of coins, which he documented in a video posted on Instagram that quickly went viral.

Lokare explains in the video that he was "just feeling hungry" and "out of money" when he thought of the idea for his social experiment. He decided to dine at the Taj Hotels on a whim, dressing himself up in a fine suit for the occasion. He ordered an "average pizza" and a mocktail, but when he saw the price of "Ragda Puri" on the menu, he was shocked to discover it cost Rs 800, a much higher price than what the dish typically costs on the streets of Mumbai.

When it came time to pay the bill, Lokare took out the coin packets and called it the "National Union Chillar Party." The attendant counted the coins and took them away with a smile, but not everyone was amused. Some users on Instagram criticized Lokare for inconveniencing the staff at the Taj Hotels, with one user pointing out that it is illegal to pay with coins for bills exceeding Rs 1,000.

Watch the viral video of Mumbai influencer paying bill in coins at Taj Hotel:

"They must be thinking ye kaun hai inta Amir Bhikari," a user commented. "Taj wale samaj gaye the camera leke c****yapa karne koi aya hai....cheers to the staff for keeping their calm," another user wrote. "Trust me bro I work in ITC. you actually helped them by giving chillar. We run out of change so fast during the operation. And we don't care how our customers pay what we care about is our customer are satisfied or not," a third user added.

Despite the mixed responses, Lokare's video received enthusiastic reactions from Instagram users who praised his message of embracing local culture and being true to oneself. The influencer himself sums up the message of his social experiment in the video's voiceover, saying "The moral of the experiment is we are so busy wearing layers based on the decorum we are surrounded with that we forget to embrace the rawness of being local heart. Own yourself for who you are, and not how the situation or people expect you to be.

