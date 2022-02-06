Mumbai & Delhi Police condole Lata Mangeshkar's demise in unique posts

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/MUMBAI POLICE, DELHI POLICE Mumbai & Delhi Police special post for Lata Mangeshkar

Highlights Lata Mangeshkar was 92 years old

Government has observed two-day national mourning on the sad demise of Lata Mangeshkar

Delhi And Mumbai Police have expressed grief over the death of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar. The 92-year-old Bharat Ratna awardee passed away in Mumbai on Sunday morning. Mumbai Police took to Twitter to share a tribute to the late legendary singer. "Lata Ji, Aap chali gayin hain, noor chala gaya hai. Rest In Peace. #EkPyaarKaNagmaLata," the department captioned the post.

The post garnered several reactions from the fans and admirers of the 'Nightingale of India.' Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar dropped a heart emoji. One of the users wrote, "This is the best post I have ever read about Didi..very beautiful said."

"Our respectful tribute to Lata ji, who awakened the inspiration of patriotism in us with her voice," Delhi Police wrote on its official Twitter handle.

It further said that the world of music has suffered an irreparable loss due to the demise of the 92-year-old legendary singer.

India's Melody Queen, who also composed music for Marathi films and was a producer as well, and had the distinction of being conferred with the highest civilian honours of India and France, passed away at the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai, where she had been admitted because of Covid-related complications on January 8.

Meanwhile, the government has decided to give a state funeral and observe two-day national mourning on the sad demise of Lata Mangeshkar.

President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and all political leaders have also expressed their heartfelt condolences.

-with IANS inputs