Mumbai couple dance to Rimjhim Gire Sawan; video goes viral on social media

The couple from Mumbai who grooved to Rimjhim Gire Sawan has captured the hearts of netizens have gone viral on social media. Their enactment of Amitabh Bachchan and Moushami Chatterjee’s iconic hit from the film Manzil has garnered widespread admiration from the audience. Interestingly, they shot the video with the same clothes and the same makeover, like how it has been done in the film. The way the couple captured the essence of Kishore Kumar’s era, takes viewers on a nostalgic journey with a beautiful twist.

The couple named Shailesh and Vandana featured video is currently trending on social media and collected over half a million views on social media. The couple’s endearing video has been loved by people across the globe.

An ecstatic Shailesh, who owns a factory of mechanical equipment, tells us, “We don’t really understand social media or what it means to go viral, but the response is amazing and feels like dreams. It is beyond our imagination. We didn’t think that the songs would appeal to youngsters, but they, too seem to have loved it”.

Shailesh’s sheer desire to dance in the rain was how the idea for this video came about. I’d been telling my wife that we should do this, but she would chicken out. I once told my friend Anup about this, and he pushed us and even execute it along with his wife Ankita.

Anup Ringangaokar, who shot the video says, Shailesh and I have been friends since the fifth grade. The initial plan was never to recreate the entire video, but when I shot the first scene, I realized we could do the entire song. When we went there on day one, we got nervous. However, the next day, everything just fell into place. My son edited the video in one day and we never expected this to go viral.

The couple has been married for 26 years and their chemistry has been lauded by many. Ask him how his wife is reacting to the attention, and he replies, “She is very shy, so she asked me to handle everything.

