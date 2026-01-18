Mumbai comedian exposes traffic challan scam and how a text message nearly duped him It all began when Shridhar V received an SMS informing him that his vehicle had been caught speeding by a traffic camera. The message, sent from a regular mobile number, included a shortened link urging immediate payment of a Rs 500 fine.

New Delhi:

A stand-up comedian in a post on X wrote about an alarming and highly sophisticated traffic challan scam after narrowly avoiding entering his payment details on a fake government website. The comedian, Shridhar V explained how a fraudulent e-challan portal almost tricked him into revealing his credit card information.

The fake e-challan scam unveiled

It all began when Shridhar V received an SMS informing him that his vehicle had been caught speeding by a traffic camera. The message, sent from a regular mobile number, included a shortened link urging immediate payment of a Rs 500 fine. The link led to a convincing replica of the official Government of India e-challan portal, complete with the Ashoka emblem and claims of being an initiative by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

The website, branded as “eChallan Digital Traffic/Transport Enforcement Solution,” displayed a sense of urgency with a bold warning: “Urgent Payment Required! You have an outstanding traffic fine of INR 500. Pay immediately.” The page showed a single pending challan with a long reference number and a “Pay Now” button, further reinforcing the illusion of legitimacy.

How the scam works

At first glance, the website appeared official. However, closer inspection revealed red flags. The domain name in the browser’s address bar was “echallan.pasvahan.icu,” not the official “echallan.parivahan.gov.in.” Shridhar’s quick thinking and suspicion prompted him to Google the domain before entering any sensitive information, thus avoiding the scam.

In a follow-up post, Shridhar revealed more details about the fake site. The website provided options for users to search for challan details by vehicle number, challan number, or driving license number. Whatever information was entered would appear on the next page alongside the challan number, making it seem like official records were being fetched.

Shridhar highlighted the ingenuity of the scammers: "Whatever you input as the vehicle/DL number comes next to the challan number in the next page to make it even more believable." As Shridhar shared his experience, many others replied with similar stories. Some users mentioned receiving identical SMS messages, while others shared their near-miss experiences. "I almost did the same last week. Felt something amiss and tried verifying and realised that it’s a fake one," wrote one user. Another shared, “It’s sophisticated because earlier scammers used to create UIs and websites, but with AI, scammers have reached a very advanced level.”

Several people even reported falling victim to other online frauds, such as fake number plate websites, after almost being duped by this traffic challan scam.