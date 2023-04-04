Mumbai autowala gives free water bottles to passengers, wins hearts online

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Mumbai autowala gives free water bottles to passengers

Trending News: Small acts of kindness can go a long way in making the world a better place. In a world where kindness can be rare, an auto rickshaw driver in Mumbai has won the hearts of netizens with his unique gesture. A tweet by a user named Nandini Iyer sharing the man's kindness has gone viral and it's sure to make your day.

The post includes a picture of the man’s auto rickshaw, which has a few water bottles and packets of biscuits for passengers, all free of charge. "Gesture Matters. Mumbai autowala giving free water. It’s immensely satisfying to see. #SpreadKindness," reads the caption. The post has garnered over 55,000 views and tons of reactions, with people praising the driver's kindness and how it can bring a smile to passengers' faces.

Take a look at the viral post below:

Netizens have expressed their gratitude towards the driver for being a kind person, and have even become fans of his generosity. In the comment sections of the post, people have applauded the driver's thoughtfulness, with one user saying, "Many rickshaw guys in Mumbai have something unique going for them. It is good to see their innovation." Another user added, "Great HUMAN service in the hot Mumbai weather."

In a city where daily commutes can be unpleasant, the auto rickshaw driver's gesture has become a shining example of the difference small acts of kindness can make. The auto rickshaw driver's kindness has not only brought joy to passengers, but has also inspired many others to spread kindness in their own unique ways.

