Mumbai: Auto driver caught on video slapping teenager over Rs 30 fare Mumbai: The Andheri Regional Transport Office has confiscated the autorickshaw involved in the incident and served a notice to the driver. Officials confirmed that disciplinary action has been initiated, stating that the driver must explain why his license should not be revoked.

Mumbai:

A shocking incident near Andheri railway station has sparked outrage after a video surfaced online showing an autorickshaw driver repeatedly slapping a teenage passenger for allegedly not paying Rs 30 of his fare. Bystanders were seen standing by without intervening, while authorities have since stepped in.

RTO takes swift action

The Andheri Regional Transport Office (RTO) has seized the autorickshaw involved and issued a notice to the driver. Officials said disciplinary proceedings are underway. “We have asked him to explain why his driving license should not be revoked and his permit suspended for assaulting a passenger. This is a serious case of misconduct and violence,” an RTO officer stated.

Under the Motor Vehicles Act, authorities have the power to suspend or cancel driving licenses in cases involving harassment, assault, or unsafe conduct towards passengers.

Driver questioned by police

The driver was traced and summoned for interrogation by the DN Nagar police station. Interestingly, no formal complaint has been filed yet by the victim or his family. During questioning, the driver claimed the dispute began over a pending fare of Rs 140 for a ride from Santacruz to Andheri, which the boy allegedly refused to pay because he was intoxicated and had abused him.

“He admitted to hitting the boy, and this act was caught on camera,” an RTO official confirmed.

Details under investigation

Authorities are now cross-verifying the facts. The video also shows other passengers seated inside the autorickshaw, raising the possibility that the vehicle was illegally operating as a shared ride. If confirmed, the driver may also face action for violating permit rules.

Public outrage highlights passenger safety concerns

The incident has once again drawn attention to passenger safety in public transport, with many users online criticising the passive role of bystanders and calling for stricter enforcement against commercial drivers engaging in misconduct.