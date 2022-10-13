Mukesh Ambani offers prayer at Kedarnath & Badrinath, donates Rs 5 crore to temple committees

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Mukesh Ambani

Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani visited the Kedarnath and Badrinath Dham in Uttarakhand. After offering prayers at Badrinath Dham, Ambani reached the Kedarnath temple. He donated a total of Rs 5 crore to the temple committees. The industrialist performed puja at both temples.

Image Source : INDIA TVMukesh Ambani

Image Source : INDIA TVMukesh Ambani

Earlier in September, Ambani visited and offered prayers to Lord Krishna at Guruvayur Shri Krishna Temple in Kerala. He was accompanied by his youngest son Anant Ambani's fiancée Radhika Merchant on the visit. Ambani offered ghee at the Sopanam (the inner sanctum) of the temple with his family. He made offerings to the temple elephants Chenthamarakshan and Balaraman.

Guruvayur Devaswom Board Chairman Prof PK Vijayan welcomed Mukesh Ambani at the temple and presented him with a mural painting as a token of their appreciation. Also, he then offered prayers to Lord Venkateshwara at Tirumala Tirupati Devastahanam temple in Andhra Pradesh. Ambani along with his family participated in Abhishekam and Nijapada Darshan Seva in the morning.

Not just this, Ambani was seen seeking blessings from an elephant. The animal's trunk was touched on Ambani's head as he bowed before it in obeisance. In the Hindu culture, there is a tradition of worshipping animals. ALSO READ: Mukesh Ambani blessed by elephant in viral pics from Tirupati temple, know its significance

Mukesh Ambani made an offering of Rs 1.5 crore to the ancient hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara at nearby Tirumala, a temple official said. After worship, Ambani handed over a cheque for Rs 1.5 crore to TTD Additional Executive Officer A Venkata Dharma Reddy at the shrine, the official said.

ALSO READ: Mukesh Ambani visits Shrinathji temple in Rajasthan

Read More Trending News