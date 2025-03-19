MS Dhoni recreates scenes from Ranbir Kapoor's Animal in new ad, screams at Sandeep Reddy Vanga | WATCH Dhoni in a recent advertisement recreated scenes from Ranbir Kapoor's Animal. Dhoni can be seen in long hair, similar to what Ranbir Kapoor had in the film. Check out the ad here.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, popularly known as 'Captain Cool' in a recent advertisement recreated scenes from Ranbir Kapoor's Animal. The ad for EMotorad, an electric cycle company, also features Sandeep Vanga Reddy who is the director of Animal.

In the ad, Dhoni can be seen in long hair, similar to what Ranbir Kapoor had in the film Animal. The ad begins with Dhoni getting out of his car and crossing the road with an e-cycle instead of a gun. To this, Vanga says, "Mind-blowing, fantastic, maza aa gaya sir. Log seetiyan marenge bilkul. (I enjoyed it. People will whistle)"

To this, Dhoni responds with one of the famous dialogues from the movie. He says, "Sunayi de raha hai mujhe, behra nahi hoon main. (I can hear you, I’m not deaf)" Then Vanga says, "Ab hua na mera hero ready. (Now my hero is ready)"

The ad ends with Dhoni recreating Ranbir's final shot in the film 'Animal' and a title which reads "The film with Sandeep Reddy Vanga."

Vanga posted the ad on X (formerly Twitter) which has now gone viral. The video has garnered more than 892.6K views since being posted.

Several users have commented on the video and their reactions vary. One of the users wrote, "Animal ft. Dhoni where he says Trophy Trophy Trophy instead of Papa Papa Papa."

The Indian Premiere League (IPL) is set to begin on March 22, 2025. Dhoni will play for Chennai Super Kings which has its first match on March 23 against Mumbai Indians.

ALSO READ: Woman steals bag from AI robot's hand, video goes viral | WATCH