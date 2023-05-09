MS Dhoni playing video games wearing black kurta pajama is a thirst trap for fans | VIRAL VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@CHENNAIIPL MS Dhoni playing video games wearing black kurta pajama

MS Dhoni is not only a great cricketer but fans are amazed and inspired by every aspect of his life. The cricket legend never fails to surprise his fans with his personality and charm. Popular as 'Captain Cool', fans frequently get sneak peeks into his childlike personality. Recently, Chennai Super Kings' official Twitter handle shared some videos and photos of Thala Dhoni playing video games wearing a black kurta and pajama combo.

MS Dhoni looked dapper in a sleek black look and the female fans instantly called him a thirst trap. The photos were shared by CSK ahead of their clash with DC during the ongoing IPL 2023. It was at the team dinner that Dhoni decided to go desi and don a kurta pajama. With a toy gun in his hand, the cricketer was seen shooting on the video game screen. The caption read, "Some Gaming before Jamming together for the Team dinner at Kings arena!" Another tweet read, "How much for the gun, Thala?"

As soon as the video and photos go viral, MS Dhoni fans flooded social media with their comments. A fan tweeted, "THALA DHONI & his beautiful hair. Already obsessed with his lovely hairstyle this year & his lovely hair" Another said, "Thala in black kurta.. masssss!!" Many compared Thala MS Dhoni to actor Yash in the KGF series and shared their pictures holding the gun.

Another fan commented, "Mahi's love for video games and cake is supreme". "MSD looks a Don," read another tweet.

Check out the reactions here-

Meanwhile, MS Dhoni's biopic 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story', directed by Neeraj Pandey and starring Sushant Singh Rajput, is all set to re-release in theaters on May 12. The sports drama was first released in 2016, and now, after 7 years, it is set to release once again to celebrate the legacy of India's finest cricket captain.

M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story delves into the life of Dhoni from his early years, portraying a series of significant life events. Apart from Sushant, the movie features a talented cast that includes Kiara Advani, Disha Patani, Anupam Kher, and Bhumika Chawla in pivotal roles.

Read More Trending News