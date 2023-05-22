MS Dhoni is mighty impressed with fan’s gift of miniature Chepauk Stadium. Watch viral video

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM MS Dhoni gets miniature model of Chepauk Stadium

Trending News: The admiration and enthusiasm for the legendary cricketer MS Dhoni is undeniable. Known for his extraordinary talent and down-to-earth nature, Dhoni has earned a massive following that spans across generations. Recently, a fan presented him with a miniature model of the famous Chepauk Stadium in Chennai, and Dhoni's reaction to the gift has taken the internet by storm. Let's delve into the details of this viral video that has captivated fans worldwide.

In a video shared on the Instagram page called Insta MS Dhoni FC, we witness Dhoni's awe-inspiring reaction to the unique gift. The clip showcases the cricketer admiring the intricately designed miniature version of Tamil Nadu's Chepauk Stadium. With a beaming smile, Dhoni cannot take his eyes off the miniature marvel. The ambiance is set with the lights dimmed to illuminate the stadium lights, adding to the enchantment of the moment.

The caption accompanying the video emphasizes the unmatched frenzy surrounding MS Dhoni: "The craze for MS Dhoni is on another level." These words resonate with the sentiments of countless fans who admire the cricketer's extraordinary accomplishments and humble persona.

Watch the viral video here:

The creators of the miniature stadium, Siva Kumar and Rajesh Nithish, shared their delight on their Instagram page. Alongside a few images of Dhoni with the model stadium, they express their gratitude to the beloved cricketer for entertaining the masses. Their heartfelt gesture and remarkable craftsmanship have undoubtedly touched the hearts of many.

The video has garnered more than 1.6 million views, with the numbers continuing to rise. It has also received numerous likes and comments from fans worldwide. Instagram users took to the comments section to express their admiration and appreciation for the gift and Dhoni's reaction. “Beautiful. Just showing Dhoni behind the wicket somehow will complete this set,” a user suggested. “Good job done by the artist, great gift,” another commented. “Craziness at its peak. My mumma said it's very beautiful,” a third added.

