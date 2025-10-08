Mount Everest visible from Bihar's Madhubani after clear skies and cleaner air delight residents Residents of Jaynagar in Bihar's Madhubani district were treated to a rare natural wonder as Mount Everest became visible after days of clear skies and improved air quality. Photos and videos of the breathtaking view quickly went viral on social media.

Madhubani:

A spell of crystal-clear weather and improved air quality has gifted residents of Jaynagar, a border town in Bihar’s Madhubani district, a spectacular sight -- the majestic Himalayan range with Mount Everest glimmering on the horizon. Jaynagar, located along the Kamla River that originates from a glacier in Nepal, has become the talk of the internet after several locals claimed they could see the snow-covered peaks with the naked eye. At 8,848.86 metres above sea level, Mount Everest lies in Nepal's Solukhumbu district within Koshi province. Residents of Jaynagar shared pictures and videos online, capturing the world's highest peak surrounded by other snow-laden summits of the Mahalangur Himal sub-range.

"Mount Everest from Bihar. How could I miss this truly Eureka moment of Everest, Lhotse and the surrounding ranges from (the) Bihar! First clear views I've seen from here. This is what the Great Trigonometric Survey of India would’ve witnessed on a regular basis in the 19th century," wrote one internet user on X, posting labelled images of Everest, Lhotse, Makalu, Shartse I, Chamlang, Thamserku and Mera Peak. Another user shared a video captioned: "View of the majestic Himalayas as seen from Jainagar, Madhubani, Bihar."

Not the first time

A similar sighting was reported in 2020 during the COVID-19 lockdown when pollution levels across northern India dropped drastically. Experts note that such visibility occurs only when the air is exceptionally clean and there is minimal fog or cloud cover between the Terai plains and the Himalayas. The phenomenon, though rare, serves as a reminder of how cleaner air can bring nature's most magnificent wonders closer to human eyes.

