Mother's Day 2022: Meet inspiring moms who gave life to their kids again by donating their organs

Umpteen researches over the decades have proved that mothers undertake more responsibilities when it comes to their children’s wellbeing and development. Their caregiving responsibilities often go beyond just physical development. In every kid’s life, their mothers play a defining role and although this task is immensely overwhelming we see mothers every single day taking up the mantle and shaping the future of this world.

While every day is and should be about honouring, aiding and appreciating mothers, this Mother’s Day especially we bring to light stories about mother and child bond that are truly inspirational.

Sayanti Devi, a teacher from a small town in Bengal was changing lives by educating children. She had always wanted kids of her own and was blessed with a baby girl. Her life was an ensemble of happy moments when in an instant that no one could have foreseen, it all turned to ashes. Sayanti noticed there was something amiss when suddenly her daughter collapsed in front of her eyes and went into acute liver failure.

“When we took her to the hospital, we found out that her liver wasn’t functioning. I remember praying for my daughter and hoping that she’d get a second lease on life. Her liver had stopped functioning and her body was failing her, "shares Sayanti.

Fortunately, the doctors told Sayanti that she was a match for her daughter and could save her life with a liver transplant. Without a moment’s thought, Sayanti agreed and the procedure that normally takes a month was concluded in a few hours. The doctors were able to save the child and both mother and daughter are living a fit and healthy life today.

Ankita Srivastava is another proud organ donor is who saved her mother’s life. The Director of Direll Innovations Pvt. Ltd., which is continuously working on bringing innovative technology products to children, Ankita had seen her mother in constant agony. When Ankita was born, her mother’s haemoglobin dropped low to a fatal level and she needed a bold transfusion. Owing to the lack of proper medical facilities and awareness in Gwalior in 1993, her mother’s life was put at risk. The filtration process in blood banks was negligible at the time and the person whose blood was transfused into her mother’s body had Hepatitis B. Because of this negligence, Ankita’s mother had to survive on medication for years and an organ transplant was the only option left. Coming to her mother’s rescue Ankita, took the bold step to help her with organ donation! Ankita reminisces that helping her mother was the best decision of her life and she would do it again in a heartbeat to see that smile on her mother’s face.

Both Ankita and Sayanti are healthy and looking forward to competing at the World Transplant Games 2023.

Their responsibilities and roles are aplenty, mothers are the foundation that the society builds upon and this Mother’s Day we thank them for helping make this world a better place.

This Mother's Day, we honour them and many other courageous mothers. These inspiring moms will represent India in the games via ORGAN India, an initiative by Parashar Foundation (NGO).

Sunayana Singh, CEO at ORGAN India said, "India’s Organ Donation Rate is amongst the lowest in the world due partly to lack of awareness of the benefits of on organ donation and transplant. We have taken the initiative to be Team for the next World Transplant Games 2023 to be held in Perth, Australia and have our Transplant Recipients and living donors compete Internationally by overcoming adversity. After so much that struggle organ transplant recipients have gone through it’s a testament to their courage, determination, and passion for sport, that they are representing India in such a big sporting event. The level of competition at the World Transplant Games is very high and are working with several agencies to help train the athletes and plan to take around 50 athletes with us to Australia. The fitness and health of our athletes will inspire many and will be crucial in raising awareness on organ donation in India."