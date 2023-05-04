Mother leopard and cute cub's playtime goes viral, melts hearts online. Watch

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER mother leopard and cub playing together

Trending News: On May 3, International Leopard Day was celebrated worldwide to create awareness about the majestic and elusive big cats that are found in Asia, sub-Saharan Africa, Southern Russia, and the Indian subcontinent. To mark the occasion, IAS officer MV Rao shared an adorable video of a mother leopard and her cub on Twitter, which quickly went viral.

The video shows the mischievous cub playing with its mother's tail, while the mother leopard tests her offspring's agility and pouncing ability. The sight is heartwarming, and people cannot seem to get enough of it, as the video has garnered over 2.2k views and the numbers continue to rise.

Watch the viral video of mother leopard and cub playing together here:

Leopards are nocturnal and solitary creatures that are known for their climbing ability and their incredible hunting skills. They are adaptable and can thrive in various habitats, including rainforests, mountains, deserts, and savannas. Leopards are also known for their spots, which are unique to each individual.

Despite their beauty and grace, leopards are endangered due to habitat loss, poaching, and human-wildlife conflict. Organizations such as the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) and the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) are working towards protecting and conserving these magnificent animals.

