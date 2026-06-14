'She is unstoppable': Desi mom cab-booking moment goes viral for all the right reasons

New Delhi:

Sometimes, technology can feel difficult to master, especially for people who did not grow up with smartphones and apps. Yet every now and then, a simple moment reminds us that learning something new can be both empowering and heartwarming.

That is exactly what happened in a viral Instagram video shared by Malini. The clip shows her mother learning how to use a cab-booking app, while her daughter patiently guides her through the process.

The caption summed up the situation perfectly: "Mom recently learned how to book a cab for herself. She is unstoppable since then."

A lesson many families will recognise

The video begins with the mother confidently holding her phone and attempting to navigate the app.

"Enter destination," she says as she starts the booking process.

Her daughter encourages her to continue, only to realise that a crucial step has been missed.

"Wait, wait. You entered the destination, but did you add the pickup location?" she asks.

The mother responds with complete confidence, explaining that her address is already saved in the app.

The exchange is simple, funny and incredibly familiar. Anyone who has ever helped a parent learn a new piece of technology will recognise the mix of determination, confusion and eventual triumph.

Why the internet loved it

The clip quickly struck a chord online because it was not trying to go viral. It simply captured a genuine family moment.

Many viewers flooded the comments section with stories of their own parents mastering digital skills.

One user shared how their mother had recently learned to make QR code payments. Another recalled teaching their mother to switch cameras during video calls, only to end up looking at ceilings and floors while she proudly showed off her latest purchases.

Others could not get enough of the mother's expressions and confidence, calling her "cute", "adorable" and "unstoppable".

Learning has no age limit

Beyond the humour, the video highlights something important: digital independence matters.

Simple tasks such as booking a cab, making an online payment or joining a video call can make everyday life much easier. For many parents, learning these skills brings a new sense of confidence and freedom.

The internet's favourite kind of content

In a social media landscape often dominated by arguments and negativity, wholesome family moments tend to stand out.

Perhaps that is because they remind people of their own parents, grandparents or loved ones taking their first steps into a digital world.

And sometimes, all it takes is one cab-booking lesson to make thousands of strangers smile.

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