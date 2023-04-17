Mama elephant fights crocodile to save her baby, heroic rescue goes viral. Watch

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Mama elephant fights crocodile to save her baby

Trending News: Elephants are known to be intelligent, emotional and gentle animals, and it's no surprise that they are also fiercely protective of their young. Mothers are universally known for their unwavering protection and care for their offspring, and this video is proof of the fact that this feeling transcends species. The mother elephant's protective instincts in this video are not only admirable but also awe-inspiring. A video that recently surfaced on Twitter showcases just how far a mother elephant will go to protect her calf from harm.

The video was shared on Twitter by Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda and shows a dramatic face-off between a mother elephant and a crocodile. “The extent to which elephants can go in protecting their calves is mind boggling. Here is a small incidence. The crocodile had to surrender,” the IFS officer tweeted. The video starts with a baby elephant taking a dip in a small water body while its mother watches over it. Suddenly, a crocodile charges at the calf from under the water. The mother elephant quickly comes to the rescue and engages in a fierce battle with the reptile. The elephant fights off the crocodile, who eventually surrenders and retreats.

The video has since gone viral, with many Twitter users praising the elephant's bravery and maternal instinct. The video has garnered over 24k views, 1,400 likes, and numerous comments. “Classic case of trying to bite more than you can chew,” a user commented. “The crocodile never had a chance. Wonderful,” another user wrote. "For her is probably like a lizard," a third user joked. "The crocodile never had a chance. Wonderful," a fourth added.

Watch the viral video of mother elephant fighting off a crocodile to protect her baby here:

