Most subscribed YouTuber MrBeast gives car to waitress as tip! Netizens divided over viral video

Trending News: A video of MrBeast gifting a car to a young waitress is receiving mixed reactions. MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, is one of the most popular YouTubers in the world and has over 139 million subscribers. In the video, Donaldson asks the waitress, Amy, about the largest tip she had ever received, and when she replied with $50, he handed her the keys to a brand-new black Toyota Corolla.

However, the car was wrapped in logos promoting his new chocolate venture, Feastables, and the gesture has been criticized by some as a shameless publicity grab. Furthermore, it was revealed that Amy had not yet learned how to drive. The video has received nearly 60 million views on TikTok and 10.6 million views on Instagram, with over 1.1 million likes and thousands of comments.

Many viewers were left in awe of MrBeast's generosity and commented positively on the video. Some expressed appreciation for his charitable work and the creative ways in which he gives back to the community. A user commented, "I love watching MrBeast's videos because he always finds new ways to give back to the community." Another user wrote, "Keep up the amazing work!"

Watch the viral video of MrBeast giving car to waitress as tip here:

However, others criticized the gesture, pointing out that the car was plastered with ads and suggesting that it was a shameless promotion for his chocolate brand. The fact that the recipient could not drive also raised questions about the practicality of the gift. "Don’t get me wrong this is a nice thing but I wouldn’t love driving around a feastables branded car. Maybe it was just for the video," one user wrote. Another added, "So basically she has to do promotion for his company by driving the car. He also is getting a big tax write off from this... . she has to pay for gas and insurance too."

MrBeast has become known for his extravagant gifts and charitable donations, often featuring them in his YouTube videos. However, this latest gift has sparked debate about the intentions behind such gestures and whether they are truly selfless acts of kindness or merely publicity stunts. Nevertheless, MrBeast's popularity and influence in the online world are undeniable, and his actions are sure to continue attracting attention and provoking reactions from his fans and critics alike.

