Heist with a twist! Monkey steals bag full of cash, showers currency notes from a tree | WATCH

New Delhi:

Monkeys are known for snatching food, sunglasses and the occasional mobile phone. But a monkey in Uttar Pradesh appears to have raised the bar after allegedly making off with a bag full of cash and creating what social media users are calling a "money rain" moment.

A funny video from Bulandshahr is making the rounds on social media, showing currency notes falling from a tree after a monkey reportedly stole a bag containing Rs 2 lakh and climbed onto a nearby tree. The unusual incident quickly attracted a crowd, creating a scene that looked straight out of a comedy film.

How did the monkey get hold of a bag full of money?

According to reports, the incident took place at the Bulandshahr district court complex, where a man had arrived to complete paperwork related to a land transaction. He was carrying around Rs 2 lakh in cash inside a bag when a monkey allegedly snatched it and ran away.

The monkey climbed up a nearby tree and opened the bag, possibly expecting to find food. Instead, it found bundles of currency notes. What happened next left onlookers stunned.

Currency notes started falling from the tree

As seen in the viral video, the monkey reportedly tore open the bundles and began tossing notes from the tree.

Within minutes, people gathered below as currency notes drifted through the air and landed across the surrounding area. Onlookers rushed to collect the money while the monkey continued its unexpected performance from above. The incident reportedly caused chaos as curious passers-by stopped to watch the unusual spectacle unfold.

Most of the money was recovered

Despite the commotion, locals reportedly helped recover most of the cash. According to reporter Varun Sharma, around Rs 1.98 lakh out of the reported Rs 2 lakh was eventually retrieved from the scene. While the owner of the bag, a lawyer, undoubtedly experienced a few anxious moments, the outcome turned out far better than many would have expected.

The clip quickly gained traction across social media platforms. Many users found the video amusing. This time, however, the monkey did not steal food. It briefly became the star of a real-life money shower.

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