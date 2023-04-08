Monkey chills on bed and scrolls videos on phone like people, Anand Mahindra shares video

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Monkey chills on bed and scroll videos on phone

Trending News: In recent years, it has become more common to see animals interacting with humans in ways that were once unimaginable. The internet is filled with videos of animals doing all sorts of things, including using technology. This video is just one example of how animals are becoming more adapted to the human world.

An amusing video recently caught the attention of Anand Mahindra, the Chairman of the Mahindra Group. The video shows a pet monkey dressed in clothes sitting on a bed with a woman, scrolling through videos on a smartphone. The video was originally shared by Jagdish Mitra, CEO of CanvasM, and has since gone viral. Anand Mahindra shared the clip on his Twitter account, where it quickly garnered over 302k views and nearly 11k likes.

The comments section was filled with reactions from internet users who were both amused and concerned about the monkey's behavior. While some found the video to be simply amusing, others expressed concern about the impact of technology on animals. A user commented, "Humans have lost...let animals be kept away from digital drug." Another user added, "I think next step to learn AI, to operate booking train and Air tickets too. Very intelligent". A third wrote, "World is doomed."

Watch the viral video of monkey scrolling videos on a phone here:

Read More Trending News