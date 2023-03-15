Viral video shows monkey who visits Ayodhya temple to seek blessings every night. Watch

Follow us on Image Source : @SATVIKSOUL Monkey visits Ayodhya temple to seek blessings

Trending News: Monkeys are one of the most fascinating animals in the animal kingdom. They belong to the primate family and are known for their agile and playful nature. Monkeys are intelligent creatures with a high level of social interaction and communication skills, making them a subject of interest for researchers and animal lovers alike. Recently, an old video of a monkey visiting a temple in the holy city of Ayodhya to seek blessings from God has gone viral once again.

This video has captured the hearts of netizens who are marvelling at the monkey's incredible devotion. In the video, the monkey can be seen walking up the stairs of the temple and bowing down to offer obeisance to the Gods. The man who recorded the video claims that the monkey visits the temple every night, displaying a remarkable level of consistency and dedication to its beliefs.

The video has garnered more than 275k views and 11k likes. Netizens took to the comments to express how beautiful and heartwarming the video was. “Dil khush hogya jai shree ram har har mahadev,” a user commented. "Hanuman comes wherever the Ramayana is recited or heard or read - Hanuman himself promised," another user wrote. "Lord dwells in all and all dwells in Lord," a third added. This viral video is a beautiful reminder of the wonders of nature and the intelligence of animals. It is a testament to the power of faith and devotion, even in the animal kingdom.

Watch the viral video of monkey visiting Ayodhya temple to seek blessings here:

