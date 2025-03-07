'Mom-E ride!': Internet reacts as mother uses chair to give daughter a roller coaster ride | WATCH A video has garnered more than 15 million views wherein a mother uses a hack to give her daughter the experience of a roller coaster but at home. Check the video here.

A mother's love knows no bounds and she would go to any lengths to fulfil her child's dreams, even if that is a roller coaster ride. A video has been rounds on the internet wherein a mother uses a hack to give her daughter the experience of a roller coaster but at home.

The video was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by a user named "The Figen" with the caption "Mom wins the internet". In the video, the mother uses a chair to give her child a roller coaster ride. She places the chair upside-down on her lap. Then she placed a cushion on the chair where the daughter can be seen seated.

The girl holds the legs of the chair as if they were the handlebars. To add to the experience of the roller coaster, the mother played a screen which played the video of a real ride.

The video shows that the mother moves the chair in the direction of the on-screen ride. She also creates vibrations and other movements which make the experience similar to that of a real-life one.

Since being posted, the video has garnered more than 15.6 million views. Internet users have lauded the mother's idea and creativity.

Check the video here:

One of the users wrote, "Now that's a "mom-E" ride! There is no costly amusement park ride that would have excited this beautiful child more than her mother's enthusiastic play! I can't love it enough."

Another user commented, "Perhaps this is the best of reminders to...Put down the phone and engage with our family." A third user wrote, "Where can I get that VR video? Would like to try this with my nephews!"

One user wrote, "Cute!! I saw one a while back where a Dad 'drove' the ride. Both are awesome, fun, and creative parents!! These are fortunate children."

