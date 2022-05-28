When India's PM won hearts sharing lighter moments with the public | 8 Years of Modi Govt

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks at an event

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has completed eight years of governance at the Centre. He became the face of the Bharatiya Janta party during the 2014 General Elections and since then, there has been no looking back for him, the national party, and the country. The PM has emerged as a popular public figure and over the years has cemented his place in the youth's hearts. His interactions at the international level have also been full of candid moments that have gone viral on social media because they show him in a lighter vein.

Modi renames WHO chief Tulsibhai

World Health Organisation chief Tredos Adhanom Ghebreyesus was given a Gujarati name by PM Narendra Modi at The Global AYUSH Investment and Innovation Summit in Gandhinagar. Calling the WHO chief “a good friend,” Modi referred to WHO Director-General’s remark to him: “I have become a pakka Gujarati now. Give me a Gujarati name.” Amid laughter from the audience, Modi called Tredos ‘Tulsibhai.’

Modi plays musical instruments

Modi has been a flagbearer of Indian culture and tradition whenever he travels abroad. In fact, he also doesn't shy away from soaking himself in the spirit of the foreign land whenever he travels abroad. Various instances of him playing musical instruments in India and abroad have been viral on social media and show his inquisitive side.

Modi's special bond with kids

The Indian PM has always emphasized the power of the youth in making India a world leader. He often takes time out to address his young followers by interacting with them in public gatherings. He encourages their talents, spends time with them and even shares lighter moments with the younger lot.

Modi makes movie references

PM Modi's love for movies and pop culture has been coming forth every now and then. When addressing the diaspora in the USA in 2014, he made a reference to Star Wars, it became a viral moment. In another instance, while speaking to IndiaTV's Rajat Sharma, Modi made a reference to Avengers: Endgame.