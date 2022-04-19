Mobile phone saves Ukrainian soldier's life from 7.62mm bullet | Viral Video

Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE/RAW UKRAINE VIDEOS Phone saves Ukrainian soldier's life from 7.62m bullet

A video of a Ukrainian soldier has been going viral on the internet who escaped death by millimetres, all thanks to his mobile phone. The video, which was first shared on Reddit and then on YouTube, shows two soldiers talking about the attack when one of them digs in his vest to reveal a 7.62mm bullet stuck in his smartphone. It appears in the 30-second video that the bullet almost penetrated through the phone and only one end of it can be seen. If it was not for the mobile phone, the soldier would have been hit brutally.

The video has attracted many reactions from netizens who believe that a smartphone can do anything. One user even claimed that if it would have been a Nokia phone, the bullet would have deflected back to the shooter. Another said, "If it’d been a Nokia it’d still work."

Check out the video here-

Meanwhile, the war in Ukraine started on February 24. After more than 50 days of Russian atrocities on foreign soil, heartwrenching first-person narratives from ground zero, viral images and videos and civilian appeals for a ceasefire have left the entire world in a state of shock and grief.

A few days ago, a Ukrainian reporter had expressed his desire to quit the profession after the war is over. He wrote in his latest tweet, "When this war is over, I’m gonna quit war journalism. F*** it. I’m gonna get a quiet remote place to live and will be writing stories of whales and polar explorers (sic)."