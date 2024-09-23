Miss Universe India 2024 Rhea Singha set Coldplay X BTS hit song for her Instagram post

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Miss Universe India Rhea Singha set Coldplay's song as background music for her Instagram post.

Rhea Singha from Gujrat will represent India at the global Miss Universe 2024 pageant. On Sunday, she has been crowned Miss Universe India 2024 among 51 finalists. The final event was held at Jaipur, the capital of Rajasthan.

Right after the finale, Miss Universe India's Instagram page has the victory moment of Rhea Singha with a perfect track. The background track "My Universe" by British rock band Coldplay has been set on the Instagram post of Miss Universe India. It is an iconic song of Coldplay.

The tickets for Coldplay's upcoming concert in India went on sale on Sunday and the craze is at its peak now; thus, it was a great choice for the background music of Miss Universe India's Instagram post. Currently, Coldplay is the biggest internet trend in India.

Take a look at the post here:

“Today I won the title of Miss Universe India 2024. I am so thankful. I have done so much work to get to this level where I can consider myself worthy enough for this crown. I am so inspired by the previous winners,” Rhea Singha told news agency ANI.

On Sunday, the long virtual queues on BookMyShow initially crashed due to huge traffic and the Coldplay fans expressed their disappointment on the internet. However, citing "phenomenal demand", a third show has been added by the Coldplay to the Mumbai leg of its "Music Of The Spheres World Tour 2025."

The popular British rock band will perform at the DY Patil Sports Stadium in Navi Mumbai on January 18 and 19. On January 21, the third show will be held at the same venue.

According to Google Trends, interest in the search term "Miss Universe India 2024" peaked at 12:30 am on September 23 and has been comparatively declining ever since. On Monday, nevertheless, the phrase remained one of the most popular trending terms. The majority of searches originated in Tripura, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Meghalaya. "Runner-up" and "Rhea Singha" were related queries.

ALSO READ: Rhea Singha crowned Miss Universe India 2024 among 51 finalists