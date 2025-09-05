Miracle birth in Jabalpur: 5.2 kg healthy baby delivered, family says ‘Lord Ganesha blessed our home' | Video Mother Shubhangi joyfully shared that the birth happened during the Ganesh festival celebrations, and she believes the baby’s arrival is a divine blessing from Lord Ganesha, who has now taken birth in their family. The happy occasion has filled the entire family with immense joy.

Jabalpur:

At Rani Durgavati Lady Elgin Hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur, a remarkable birth took place recently when 34-year-old Shubhangi Yadav gave birth to a healthy baby boy weighing 5.2 kilograms via cesarean section. The medical team was stunned as the average newborn usually weighs between 2.8 and 3.2 kilograms. Delivering such a heavy baby is an extraordinarily rare event, witnessed once in thousands of births.

Nutrition and rare case explained by doctors

According to doctors, one of the possible reasons for the newborn’s large size could be Shubhangi’s nutritional diet during pregnancy. While the mother did not follow any special diet and ate regular meals including lentils, rice, roti, and vegetables, the healthy lifestyle contributed positively. The cesarean delivery in such cases is more challenging, but the doctors managed the procedure carefully to ensure safety for both mother and child.

Mother’s joyful message: ‘Lord Ganesha has arrived at our home’

Expressing her happiness, Shubhangi said the delivery coincided with the ongoing Ganesh festival, and she feels the baby’s birth is a blessing from Lord Ganesha, who has taken birth in their family. The joyous event has brought immense happiness to the entire family.

Both mother and baby are healthy

Currently, both mother and newborn are doing well and stable. The medical team continues to monitor them carefully before discharge. Obstetrician Dr Bhavna Mishra, who performed the surgery, called it a “very rare case” and said this is her first experience delivering a baby weighing over 5 kilograms.

Indore sets new record with birth of 5.43 kg baby girl in government hospital

In another historic medical achievement, a healthy baby girl weighing 5.43 kilograms was born in July at the PC Sethi Civil Hospital in Indore, marking the heaviest newborn ever recorded in a government facility in Madhya Pradesh. The 24-year-old mother, Reeta, was admitted with high-risk complications including severe pre-eclampsia, dangerously high blood pressure (160/110), generalised swelling, and a significantly large baby. Due to her short stature and medical complexities, a natural delivery was ruled out, and doctors opted for a cesarean section performed by gynecologist Dr Komal Vijayvargiya with the help of anesthesia specialist Dr. Sunita Bhatnagar.

Doctors monitor the mother and baby for stability

Dr Vijayvargiya described the delivery as highly complicated and risky, but confirmed that both mother and newborn are currently stable and under careful medical observation. This case is not only a milestone for the hospital but also a testament to the improving capabilities of public health infrastructure in handling complex maternity cases.

New state record and healthcare milestone

This birth surpasses the previous record of a 5.1 kg baby born in Mandla district in 2021. Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Madhav Hasani congratulated the medical team and highlighted the success as proof of strengthened government health schemes like Janani Suraksha Yojana, which have made safe, high-quality maternity care accessible and free at government hospitals. This event underscores a significant advancement in public healthcare for high-risk pregnancies in Madhya Pradesh.

(With inputs from Debjeet Deb)