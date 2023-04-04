‘Miracle baby’ rescued from rubble in Turkey earthquake reunited with mother after 54 days. Watch

Follow us on Image Source : SM Baby rescued from Turkey quake reunited with mom

Trending News: A baby, named Vetin Begdas by her mother, Yasemin Begdas, was buried under rubble for 128 hours after an earthquake in Kahramanmaras, Turkey. She was rescued alive in Hatay, but her mother was presumed dead. However, after 54 days, the mother and daughter have been reunited at Adana City Hospital. A DNA test was conducted to confirm their relationship. Turkey's Minister of Family and Social Services, Derya Yanik, shared a video on Twitter of the heartwarming reunion, which has since gone viral.

Gizem Bebek, as the baby is now called, was flown to Adana from Ankara by private plane. Minister Derya Yanik welcomed the baby and handed her over to her mother, adding that the ministry's support will always be with Gizem. Once Yasemin has fully recovered, Gizem will be returned to her custody. Yanik emphasized the importance of reuniting a mother and her child and expressed her wish that they will have a long and happy life together.

Watch the viral video here:

Since Yanik's tweet was posted a day ago, it has garnered over 68,600 views and has received numerous emotional responses from people. Many were touched by the heartwarming story and expressed their joy and happiness at the reunion of the mother and her miracle baby. A Twitter user commented, “This is a beautiful amazing story that left me crying with joy!” “Heartwarming story. Momma and baby reunited together,” another wrote. A third added, “O my heart! This baby.”

