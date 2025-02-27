Millions join debate over the colour of the viral dress, 'White and Gold or Blue and Black?' A big debate broke out on social media 10 years ago over the colour of the viral dress and once again the social media user reignited the discussion today.

Social media has given people a glimpse of the world while sitting at home. The world of social media has expanded so much that even a whole day is not enough to see it. Every day millions of reels are going viral on social media. 10 years ago, social media was in its initial stage and today social media has come to the forefront in the world of entertainment. All kinds of content are available on social media. Now a 10-year-old post has again created a sensation on social media. This post has once again sparked a debate among social media users. In this post, a dress is going viral, which can make anyone's head spin after seeing it.

Actually, 10 years ago on February 27, 2025, this dress went viral on social media and was seen in two colours, which made everyone confused. This dress is seen in different colors black and blue and gold and white. This simple-looking dress has created a storm on social media. There was a lot of debate among the users about the real colour of this dress, and now the debate has started again on the same.

How did it all start?

Cecilia Bleasdale asked her daughter Grace whether she may wear the infamous "blue and black" dress to her wedding by sending her a photo of it. After Grace finally saw the gold and white outfit, things went wrong. One of the daughter's friends subsequently posted the photo to Tumblr, which led to a series of arguments.

There were heated arguments because some people perceived it as black and blue, while others saw it as gold and white. Over 16 million people viewed the poll used to choose the dress's exact colour, and 7.6 million tweets were sent out in response, according to Today. Well-known celebrities like Jimmy Fallon, Kim Kardashian, and Ellen DeGeneres all offered their opinions on the subject.

Now, nostalgia is rife on the internet as people remember the garment that went viral and the online colour controversy. A page on X started the discussion all over again with a picture of the dress and added, “The viral ‘black and blue’ dress was first posted to Tumblr on this day 10 years ago."

Soon after the post went viral, people started commenting on the post. One user wrote, "Time flies. Still remember the debate over the dress's color." Another user wrote, "This is still so confusing to me but im still seeing gold and white." The thirs user wrote, "10 years later, and I’m still questioning my own eyes."

