Mexico: Gender reveal party takes tragic turn after hired pilot dies in plane crash | Video goes viral

Mexico: More than a culture, gender reveal parties have now become a trend. Couples standing on a verge, up to which, will add happiness in their life often organise such parties ahead of delivery to reveal the gender of the baby to their family and friends. Videos of such parties leave people in awe. But a recent incident in Mexico has left people dumb-struck, where, a gender reveal party took a tragic turn.

A video of the incident is doing rounds on social media platforms, where, a stunt plane that was hired for the gender reveal party crashed in front of the oblivious guests. The couple expecting a baby was seen standing in front of decorative items that read "Oh Baby". Their faces were beaming with joy. The couple and the guests were enjoying the moment unaware of the fact that their joyous occasion would soon turn into a nightmare.

In a moment, the stunt plane spiraled out of control and crashed at a distance. According to a few reports, the pilot of the ill-fated has been identified as 32-year-old Luis Angel N. He succumbed to his injuries despite immediate medical attention.

