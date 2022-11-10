Meta Layoffs: Facebook owner fires 11k employees, netizens call it worst tech sacking

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Meta Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg

Meta Layoffs: In a not-so-surprising move, Facebook owner Meta sacked over 11k employees. As Meta Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg fired about 13 per cent of the global workforce, employees were informed about the layoffs over their emails. The move comes days after Elon Musk owned Twitter announced the firing of close to 50% of its global workforce. Netizens reacted to these sacking on social media calling them 'one of the worst lay-offs ever in the tech industry'.

"You just don't lay of a person from their position in your company, you lay them off from their career paths. #11000 #layoffs #Meta," a user wrote. "I don't understand what is the point of working so hard to get into these big companies. When they're laying off thousands of employees. #layoffs," said another.

A third one wished strength to those who have been sacked. "Wishing strength to all those who have been laid off the past few weeks. I had a personal friend waking up to such sad news from Meta. Wishing all of those affected a speedy bounce back and for them to get back on their feet as soon as possible. #layoffs"

In a statement, Zuckerberg said the company is also taking a number of additional steps to become a leaner and more efficient company by cutting discretionary spending and extending its hiring freeze through Q1.

"Today I'm sharing some of the most difficult changes we've made in Meta's history. I've decided to reduce the size of our team by about 13 per cent and let more than 11,000 of our talented employees go," said Zuckerberg.

"I want to take accountability for these decisions and for how we got here. I know this is tough for everyone, and I'm especially sorry to those impacted," he added.

The Meta CEO said that everyone will get an email soon letting them know what this layoff means for them.

"After that, every affected employee will have the opportunity to speak with someone to get their questions answered and join information sessions," he said.

