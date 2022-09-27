Mercedes-Benz collides with tractor and shatters it into two halves | Viral Video

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@YEP_VINEET Mercedes-Benz collides with a tractor | Watch

Road accidents resulting in major collisions are not uncommon. In the past, many horrifying videos have surfaced on the internet featuring deadly accidents. Now, a video is doing the rounds on the internet that shows a collision between a Mercedes Benz and a tractor. The incident occurred in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh. The accident visuals have left the internet stunned.

The incident happened on the Chandragiri Bypass Road, close to Tirupati on Monday. A tractor travelling in the opposite direction of the Mercedes Benz abruptly stopped in front of it. When the tractor hit the Mercedes, it was shattered into two parts. The driver of the tractor reportedly came extremely close to death, but the passengers in the car reportedly only suffered minor injuries. The viral video shows a tractor on the road split in two following a fatal collision with a Mercedes Benz.

As soon as the video went viral on the internet, netizens jammed the social media reposting the video and reacting on it. One user wrote, "Horrific, hope everyone is safe." Another user wrote, "Never knew Mercedes was so powerful." A third user wrote, "Such incidents are a reminder that there is a need for road safety awareness."

Earlier, Cyrus Mistry, former chairman of Tata Sons, died in a brutal car accident in the Palghar region of Maharashtra after his vehicle collided with a divider. He was travelling in a Mercedes Benz GLC 220d 4 Matic. According to reports, the deceased was not wearing seat belt as per a preliminary probe. That incident triggered a debate over Mercedes-Benz safety, with people wondering what is secure if such a high-priced car is not accident-proof.

While road accidents lead to significant damages, these incidents serve as a reminder to people to be extremely cautious on the road and emphasise the need for improved road safety regulations.

