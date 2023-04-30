Breaking stereotypes: Men wear denim skirts on Delhi Metro, video goes viral. Watch

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Men wear denim skirts on Delhi Metro

Trending News: Delhi Metro has once again become the talk of the town with a viral video featuring two men wearing skirts on their metro ride. The video, which was shared on Instagram by a user named Sameer Khan, shows him and his friend Bhavya wearing denim skirts for their commute. The video has garnered over 775k views, 75k likes and sparked a plethora of reactions from netizens. While some praised the duo's fashion statement, others questioned the societal norms surrounding gendered clothing.

One user questioned why lungi, a traditional garment worn by men in India, is considered acceptable while skirts are not. Another user praised the comfort and versatility of skirts and encouraged everyone to wear them. The video has gained attention for its promotion of gender-neutral clothing and breaking stereotypes. The video has also sparked conversations about the safety of individuals who choose to dress outside of traditional gender norms.

While Sameer and Bhavya received positive attention for their fashion statement, it is important to acknowledge that not everyone may have the same opinion or experience. "Trying to normalise woke nonsense. This needs to stop," a user commented. "Things only happen in Delhi Metro," another user wrote. "I guess earlier men do used to wear skirts!! Isn’t it? So why to speak crap abt it ;( GROW UP!!," a third user remarked. "Why do they care when lungi serves the same purpose???" a fourth asked.

Watch the viral video of men wearing denim skirts on Delhi Metro here:

