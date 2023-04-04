Men perform garba to Chogada Tara under Northern Lights in Alaska. Video is viral

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Men perform garba under Northern Lights

Trending News: The Northern Lights, also known as Aurora Borealis, is a mesmerizing natural phenomenon that is on many people's bucket list to witness at least once in their lifetime. This beautiful light display is visible in certain locations around the world, and Alaska, US is considered to be one of the best places to experience it. Recently, a video has gone viral on social media that shows a group of men from the Gujarati community, dressed in heavy winter gear, dancing to the popular garba song ‘Chogada Tara’ under the stunning Northern Lights in Alaska.

The video was shared by a digital creator named Tirth on Instagram and has garnered over 552k views and 55k likes. The clip showcases the beautiful combination of culture and nature, and the caption emphasizes the importance of garba to the Gujjus, stating that it is as important as witnessing the Northern Lights.

The post has received widespread praise and appreciation from viewers, who have lauded the group for their creativity and cultural expression. Some netizens even commented that the reel is the best thing they have seen on the internet that day. "Garba is mandatory for every gujju, no matter what place they are," a user commented. "This is lit man," another user wrote. A third user added, "Best garba location... Plus it will keep you warm."

Watch the viral video of group of men doing garba under Northern Lights here:

Garba dance is an essential part of the Navratri festival, which is celebrated with great enthusiasm by the Gujarati community around the world. This video serves as an excellent example of how people can embrace and showcase their culture while exploring new places and experiencing different natural wonders.

