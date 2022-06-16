Meme fest on Twitter after heavy rain lashes Delhi-NCR: 'Mind & window blown away'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER #DelhiRains memes

After suffering from weeks of scorching heat, Delhi-NCR woke up to heavy showers and thunderstorms. As the national capital witnessed a heavy spell of rain, netizens took to social media sharing memes, GIFs and jokes on this weather change. Though some were left frustrated with power cuts, traffic jams and waterlogging, but many welcomed the rain as it provided respite from the heat.

As expected, Twitter became the platform for residents of Delhi-NCR to vent out how they felt about the summer rains. A user wrote, "#DelhiRains Morning was little pleasant: roads had moisture here & there: cars had droplets of water on the bonnet: tree and plants were happy after they received water from their mother nature as animals after getting milk from mother. So was the showers' effect when I woke up." Take a look at some of the reactions under the trending hashtag #DelhiRains:

