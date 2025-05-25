Meghalaya CM wins hearts helping student with guitar chords during village school visit | Video Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma is widely known for his passion for music, especially rock, alongside his political career.

Shillong:

In a touching moment that blended leadership with personal passion, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma has once again shown the human side of politics—this time with a guitar in hand. A recent video of the CM helping a student play guitar chords during a visit to a village school has gone viral, earning him admiration across the internet.

The scene unfolded during Sangma’s visit to Pahamjula village in the Jirang constituency of Ri-Bhoi district. While addressing concerns about long-pending infrastructure issues, including a damaged power transformer, the Chief Minister made an unscheduled stop at a local school. It was here that his love for music took centre stage.

Upon noticing a young boy struggling to play guitar chords, Sangma—well-known for his affinity toward rock music—didn’t hesitate. Instead of standing back, he stepped forward, picked up the guitar, and demonstrated the chords himself, encouraging the student with gentle guidance. The entire moment was captured on video and shared on his Instagram, quickly gaining attention for its warmth and sincerity. “At Nongspung A village in Jirang, a student showed keen interest in playing the guitar, so I handed one to the school during my visit there,” Sangma captioned the video. “He may be an amateur now, but I’m confident he will learn and play when we inaugurate their new school building someday.”

This isn’t the first time Conrad Sangma’s musical side has made headlines. In the past, the CM has shared videos of himself jamming to classic rock hits like Scorpions’ “Still Loving You” and Bon Jovi’s “Blaze of Glory.” He’s even performed live at public events, often surprising crowds with his vocal and guitar skills. Music, particularly rock, is something he’s passionately spoken about—even saying once that if not a politician, he’d have pursued music full-time.

His recent act at the school struck a chord—literally and figuratively—with citizens, who flooded social media with messages of appreciation. “A rare politician who knows how to connect with people beyond politics,” one user wrote. Another commented, “It’s inspiring to see a leader who can lead with heart and harmony.”

Beyond the music, Sangma was also there to address a critical civic issue. Villagers had repeatedly raised complaints about a faulty transformer that had left the area without electricity for 18 years. The CM assured them of swift action, and true to his word, power was restored within three days of his visit—a resolution that brought as much joy as his impromptu guitar session.

In a time when politics often feels distant from the people, moments like these serve as a refreshing reminder that leadership is not just about policies—it’s also about presence. For Meghalaya’s rockstar Chief Minister, connecting with his people comes as naturally as strumming a guitar string.