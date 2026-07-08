Meet the real-life Spider-Man who stepped onto flooded Thane roads to help strangers

New Delhi:

While continuous heavy monsoon rains continue to lash Maharashtra and make roads inaccessible, an unlikely hero has emerged amid the chaos. A man dressed in a Spider-Man suit stepped onto the flooded streets of Bhiwandi to direct traffic when commuters were in desperate need of help.

According to ANI, Shadab's noble deed has touched many people online. Inspired by Spider-Man, he chose to become a real-life superhero, proving that being a hero does not necessarily require superpowers.

A superhero where people least expected one

Continuous rainfall has waterlogged several parts of Bhiwandi, making it difficult for vehicles to move on the roads. While many were waiting for civic authorities to arrive, Shadab took the initiative to help stranded people himself.

Wearing the iconic red-and-blue Spider-Man suit, he directed traffic and helped clear the waterlogging. As he assisted motorists, he also exchanged high-fives and handshakes with surprised commuters, many of whom appreciated his efforts.

Sharing a video of the incident, ANI wrote, "A local, Shadab, dressed as 'Spider-Man', assists traffic movement amid waterlogging in Bhiwandi."

'Spider-Man helps people, so I wanted to do the same'

Explaining what motivated him, Shadab told ANI that he was disappointed to see that help had not arrived despite the flooding. "I noticed that the municipal authorities hadn't come here to address the issue of accumulated water."

Asked why he chose to wear a Spider-Man costume, his answer was simple. "Inspired by how Spider-Man helps people and saves lives in the movies, I decided to do the same in real life, helping others and clearing away the stagnant water."

Internet crowns him the 'Spider-Man of India'

The heartwarming gesture quickly went viral, with social media users celebrating Shadab for turning fiction into reality.

One user wrote, "If this isn't a wholesome side quest, I don't know what is."

Another joked, "Spider-Man: India chapter."

Perhaps the most touching response came from a user who wrote, "People may call him crazy, but I call him a rare species. In an age where everyone is busy asking, 'What's in it for me?', this guy seems to have skipped that chapter entirely. Selflessness may be endangered, but he's doing a pretty good job of keeping it alive!"

Shadab's act of kindness comes at a time when Maharashtra is grappling with widespread disruption caused by heavy monsoon showers.

Also read: 'Competition with Venice': Viral clips capture Gurugram's monsoon chaos after roads disappear under water